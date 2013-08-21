Akado Oy Offers Seo Service to Entering the Russian Digital Market

Kouvola, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Akado Oy offers SEO services on Yandex to non-Russians businesses and individuals looking to break into the Russian consumer market.



Yandex is Russia’s number one search engine. Bigger than Google in Russia, Yandex is the key to success in Europe’s largest Internet market and one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies. Of course, Akado helps to dominate Google.ru as well.



“We are proud to be able to help European companies to gain traction in the Russian Federation. It is a great place to do business and getting better all the time. With our SEO services, we can help your business achieve the highest visibility on Russia’s millions of computers, mobile phones and tablets.” – Ilya Nikitin, Founder, Akado Oy



Having a top ranking on a search engine is imperative to successfully using the Internet to promote your business, no matter what country you are doing business in. For businesses trying to break into the Russian market, knowing how to get that ranking can be difficult. It is even harder if no one in the business speaks Russian.



Akado Oy can take care of all of that. As experts at SEO and with a complete understanding of the Russian market, they can help any business get to the top of the Russian digital market.



As well as their SEO services, Akado provides press release distribution, QR code marketing, web development and a number of other crucial services to make the most of the internet in business.



Akado has seen an exponential growth in demand for its services in the last few years, especially SEO. “People are realizing that the value of the online Russian market is huge and impossible to ignore, getting SEO right is the foundation to driving sales and expanding any business in Russia”.



About Akado Oy

Akado Oy was founded by Ilya Nikitin. Based in Finland, Akado offers European and American businesses access to the Russian market using the expertise of Ilya, Irina Pavlova, a linguistics expert and Ulo Sostra, the “technical guy.”