AKAM Associates to Host Free Seminar for Co-Op and Condo Boards

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Leading New York co-op and condo management company AKAM Associates will host a free informational event for Boards entitled What To Expect From Your Property Manager. The seminar will be based on the newly-released book by the same name written by AKAM Chief Executive Officer Leslie Kaminoff. Mr. Kaminoff will be the seminar keynote speaker, and the event will be moderated by Ms. Ronnie Eldridge, past Congresswoman and current host of the television show Eldridge and Co. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2013, at The Michelangelo Hotel, 151 West 50th Street in Manhattan, with a cocktail hour from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and the presentation and Q&A session from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Seats are limited and reservations are required by calling Matthew at 646-329-1186 by Tuesday, October 15, 2013.



“The response to the first edition of What to Expect From Your Property Manager was overwhelming,” says author Leslie Kaminoff. “Now, five years later, we have updated and enhanced the book to address the constantly evolving issues facing co-op and condo Boards and management.” Included in the latest edition, and on the agenda for discussion at the event, are topics including Board and manager boundaries of responsibility; management accountability, how to conduct productive meetings; financial standards and reporting; building staff management; and long-term maintenance, budget, and insurance planning. “One of the biggest services we in the residential services industry can perform is to educate Board members on management best practices. I hope every New York City Board member will accept our invitation to participate in this informational event, even if they are not looking to change management at this time.”



For information about AKAM Associates, Inc., and to order copies of What to Expect From Your Property Manager, visit www.akam.com.