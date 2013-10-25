AKB Supplies Release Corrosion and Friction Free Shower Curtain Rings on Amazon

Essex, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- There are many items around the home that create unnecessary frustration but people put up with them because there simply aren’t better ideas to take their place. Because of this, there is a lucrative and expanding market in novel products that address classic home problems with novel solutions. One successful provider of such items is AKB Supplies, who has recently released a new vision of shower curtain rings (http://www.amazon.com/Shower-Curtain-Rings) specifically engineered to stop snags once and for all.



AKB Supplies offer innovative products that take a new and novel approach to everyday household items they seek to increase their efficacy and ease of use in fulfilling basic tasks that people nevertheless find frustrating. They have previously rethought the cheese grater and the knife sharpener, and have now reinvented the shower curtain ring.



The new rings (www.amazon.com/Shower-Curtain-Hooks), to be released for general sale at the end of October, are created from stainless steel and plated with chrome to create a gleam that will never rust, while the beaded rollers ensure that there will always be a smooth transition, even over the parts of an extendable shower rod which often catch traditional shower curtain rings.



The product will be available from the Amazon marketplace and come in sets of twelve, with a lifetime no hassle replacement guarantee.



A spokesperson for AKB Supplies explained, “We believe that through engineering we can optimize products that have previously only ever been ‘good enough’ and make them great instead. We looked at the shower curtain ring and found that while it performs adequately, it still corrodes over time and requires awkward tugging and jerking to move the curtain into place. Adding our beaded rollers, inspired by dollies used to create smooth moving shots in films, produces a smooth curtain action and reduces the friction profile on the curtain pole, while our top quality materials prevent corrosion. It’s a simple device, but it’s simply better.”



About AKB Supplies

AKB Supplies is a new company providing quality kitchen and bathroom accessories for the general public. Founded by Andrew Edmonds, their range includes shower curtain rings, kitchen knife sharpeners, cheese graters, zesters, cooling mats and more. The company sells their products exclusively through the Amazon marketplace to offer maximum customer satisfaction throughout their shopping experience. For more information and to purchase their latest product, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Shower-Curtain-Rings-Corrosion-Free-Friction-Free/dp/B00FWOKAHM