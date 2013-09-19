Kharkov, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- With a $15,000 goal the creators of the Akinora product have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo and with it fully intend to revolutionize how music lovers listen to their favorite tunes. Intended solely for women consumers the product is a highly stylish approach to wireless headphones. Clipped in each ear Akinora is a separate wireless stereo headphone set fully controllable with the tilt of the wearer’s head. Inventively the designer devices can be turned off with the nod of a head and the volume can be adjusted with a tilt from side to side. A movement of the head to the left turns the headphones sound volume up and a tilt to the right turns them down. Additionally, the headphones can be muted quickly with a forward and back head movement. Easier yet, a simple click on the surface of the earphone clip will mute the sound.



“Gone are the days when wires and buttons are an inconvenience. We’ve done away with them entirely.” said Tanya Bulgakova, Founder of Akinora. The headphones come in either an oval, square or rhombus shape, in multi-colors and in various lovely designs. The Akinora headphones are for use with MP3 players, personal computers, tablets or any audio source that has a 3.5 mm audio output.



Akinora, based in Kharkov, Ukraine is an innovative company that develops energy saving products. The company is comprised of a team of specialists from different fields such as electronics, software, graphic design and industrial engineering who are united by the idea that products in the current marketplace can be improved upon.



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