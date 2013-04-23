Akol Will Unveil the Most Advanced System for Growing Fresh Produce in Green Houses

Beer-Sheva, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- At the 2013 Fresh AgroMashov Exhibition the Israeli agricultural software company AKOL, will unveil the most advanced system in the world for growing fresh produce in greenhouses. It has been ranked 5th (in 2012) in the list of innovative companies in the world by the magazine "Fast Company" - for its contribution to the integration of the modernization process in Chinese agriculture in the Anhui province of China.



Behind the greenhouse management system AKCrops of Agricultural Knowledge On-Line AKOL are years of development and now the system allows farmers to manage the growing process (growing protocol) while also managing financial issues. With the help of the system it is possible to record and produce reports meeting all the leading international agricultural standards (including Global Good Agricultural Practice – Global Gap).



The AKOL company was established in 1978 on Kibbutz Brur Hail in the northern Negev and began developing software for documenting the workings of the dairy, chicken coop, field agriculture and more. Over the years they perfected the system according to technological developments in this field ( for example the use of mesopon, integration of sensors, geographic information system [GIS] and integrating protocols for farmers) and succeeded in integrating the vast agricultural knowledge they had gained by working on the kibbutz for many years. In 2009 the company added Ron Shani to its ranks formerly marketing manager of a cyber software company and Asaf Sofa manager of development and projects at a leading international company. This cooperation gave birth to the AKCrops system, which has gained a valuable reputation in the local and international markets.



About Fresh AgroMashov 2013

The Fresh AgroMashov 2013 exhibition was started on the initiative of the "Mashov" group – which also stands behind the Cleantech exhibition and the agricultural magazine Mashov. The exhibition will take place on the 12 -11 June 2013 at the Tel-Aviv Exhibition Grounds, and is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors, among them tens of organization representatives, investors and major players in the field of agriculture from around the world. The exhibition is the only one in Israel which brings together the growers of agricultural produce, buyers, agents and marketers from Israel and internationally.



Contact:

Company: MASHOV GROUP LTD

Address: 118 Hachaluts St.,

Beer-Sheva 84207, ISRAEL

Tel. No.: +972-8-6273838

Fax: +972-8-6230950

Email: info@mashov.net

Website: http://agro.mashovgroup.net/en/