Akoya Pearls Now Available Online

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Pearls always have this distinct ability to fascinate people, especially women. This is the very reason why among the top selling pieces of jewelry, it is always those which have pearls that are the most popular. This is particularly true if the said jewelry pieces are embedded with Akoya pearls, which is considered to be the most precious and the most beautiful of the pearls. Shopping for these items may be difficult at first but now this has been made a lot easier. At Pearls Only, one can actually buy an amazing piece of pearl jewelry without having to go anywhere but to just a website.



Pearls Only is an online shop that specializes only in pearls. This means that anyone who comes to visit it through its website www.pearlsonly.com would not find any other kinds of jewelry except those that have pearls on it such as pearl earrings . According to one very satisfied patron, she finds Pearls Only as the best resource of the said kind of jewelry. This can be attributed to the fact that the said shop focuses only in this particular type of jewelry. Because of this, the people behind it have naturally become experts on this. Therefore, the quality of their merchandise can be guaranteed.



The pearl necklace has always been the best seller at Pearls Only. This is expected since many women would always have a string of pearls around their necks. Apparently, a pearl necklace has a wonderful effect on women’s necks. This could make neck appear fairer, more slender, and consequently sexier. It is not just those choker styles that make the necks appear so. According to a member of Pearls Only staff, women who visit their website usually have their sights set on the pearl necklaces that they are selling. It is also those with Akoya pearls that sell more often.



The Pearls Only website allows a prospective client to choose the kind of pearl jewelry that suits her tastes the best. A customer does not have to interact with a sales rep to do this. Once at the website, she would see that there are options to make. She could determine the color of the pearls that she would want embedded in the jewelry of her choice. Aside from this, she may also choose among the choices of pearl sizes that are available. The pearl types available are Chinese Akoya, Fresh Water, White Southsea, Golden Southsea, Tahitian, Japanese Akoya , and Hanadama.



Once the choices are made, the website could also help in facilitating the ordering process. What makes it even more advantageous to the buyer is that shipping is free. Such advantages definitely satisfy Pearls Only’s growing number of customers or patrons. This could be proven by the fact that the shop is no longer new to expressions of gratitude and satisfaction. After a time of selling pearl jewelries, it is expected that the said shop would even improve further and, as a consequence, increase further its ability to provide excellent products.



About Pearlsonly

PearlsOnly was formed to provide savvy shoppers top quality pearls - pearls that would be difficult to find in the finest of retail shows - directly through the internet. By blending the beauty of pearls with the power of the internet, advanced technology and direct marketing we have become a market leader in the internet pearl industry.



Contact info:

14781 Memorial Drive, Suite 1300,

Houston, TX 77079

1-888-834-4148

CustomerCare@PearlsOnly.com

http://www.pearlsonly.com/