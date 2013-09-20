Akoya SPA Now Offering the Best Facial in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Akoya SPA, a boutique renowned for its relaxing Day Spa in Houston TX is now offering the best facial in Houston. The specialty facials offered by this skin care and wellness boutique include Citrus Blossom, Optimum Lift, Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion Facial, Hydro-Quench and RosAway. It is essential facials include purifying facials, gentlemen’s facial, refresher facials and purifying back treatments.



The boutique is also known for offering acne treatment in Houston. In fact, it has helped many of its customers get rid of acne with the help of its acne treatment. Talking about its acne treatment, Acne Clarifying, a representative of the skin care and wellness boutique stated, “This powerful acne treatment treats overactive sebaceous (oil) glands, improves skin smoothness and texture, and calms down irritated skin. It is recommended to add the Isolaz Acne spot treatment to give you quicker results. 45 minute facial $65, add partial Isolaz acne treatment $50, add full Isolaz acne treatment $95.”



The other services include advanced facial treatments, waxing and tinting, body treatment collection, massages and acupuncture. It often comes up with special offers, in which clients can get major discounts on its services. Clients also get the chance to opt for online booking of any of the services.



Being satisfied with its services, a raving fan of Akoya Spa, Jane Burke states, “Akoya Spa is not a business built on a ‘one size fits all’ concept, rather, a business that is professionally run, based on a personalized concept to train your skin to do what it should do naturally. The results are inspiring."



About Akoya SPA

Akoya SPA is a holistic skin care and wellness boutique in the Clear Lake Area. Its daily goal is to help Houston spa clients from all walks of life achieve better overall wellness through proper skin care, acupuncture and massage. Due to its high quality services and the loyalty of its valued clientele, Akoya SPA is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding skin care wellness boutiques in Houston. The boutique offers acupuncture and massage services, which are provided by the licensed, highly experienced practitioners it has on staff.



For more information, please visit: http://www.akoyaspa.com/Facial-Treatments/