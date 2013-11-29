Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Aktiv Properties REIT (5AX) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Aktiv Properties REIT (5AX) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Aktiv Properties REIT'.



WMI's 'Aktiv Properties REIT (5AX) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Aktiv Properties REIT' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Aktiv Properties REIT'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Aktiv Properties REIT (Aktiv Properties) is a real estate service provider, based in Bulgaria. The company is a real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate properties. The company's service portfolio includes real estate securitization, property management, organizing building works and improvements, leasing and tenant services. It purchases titles and other rights over land and real estate. The company acquires property rights on self-contained individual properties, land, multifunctional administrative, residential and commercial buildings in order to renovate, lease, rent or sell them. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Active Services EOOD. Aktiv Properties is headquartered in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.



Companies Mentioned



Aktiv Properties REIT



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