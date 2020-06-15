Akzo Nobel Industrial Chemicals, BorsodChem, Asia Chemicals, Tessenderlo, Sidra Wasser Chemie, and BPS Products Profiled in Ferric Chloride Market Report 2020 by Global M

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc., announces an ongoing comprehensive report on the "Ferric Chloride Market". This report provides an exhaustive account of the industry including:

Ferric chloride is an inorganic compound which is mainly used as a flocculant in the treatment of wastewater and potable water. The compound is also widely used in meal surface treatment, as chemical reagent, or as an etchant in the electronics industry. In the chemical sector, ferric chloride finds wide application as a reagent in the phenylalanine deaminase test to detect the presence of phenylpyruvic acid. The compound is anticipated to witness consistent demand from reagent applications.



Ferric chloride is among the most important chemical compounds used in the pharmaceutical sector. The chemical finds wide use in several drug formulations as a hemostatic agent, astringent agent, and as an antianemic agent in the treatment of iron deficiency. Studies suggest that anaemia affects approximately one-third of the global population, and almost half the cases are the result of iron deficiency.



These factors, along with a growing prevalence of several other diseases will boost the consumption of ferric chloride across pharmaceutical applications. With global pharma sales estimated at about $1.2 trillion in 2018, the market is poised to experience significant consumption of products comprising ferric chloride.



In terms of the regional landscape, Latin America ferric chloride industry share is slated to experience notable growth in the upcoming years. The region contains a third of the world's freshwater resources. However, nearly 75% of the Latin American population is urban and the region lacks quality wastewater treatment resources across a large number of areas, required to meet people's daily needs. Substantial investments in water treatment sector in the near future will bolster the regional demand for ferric chloride.



Key Players are



Some of the companies mentioned in the report include BASF, National Biochemicals, Jinan Runyuan, Chemical Company of Malaysia, Kem One, PVS Chemicals, Akzo Nobel Industrial Chemicals, BorsodChem, Asia Chemicals, Tessenderlo, Sidra Wasser Chemie, and BPS Products.