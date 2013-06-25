Al Ameen Engineering Celebrates Three Decades of Excellence

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- This year, Al Ameen Engineering LLC is commemorating its thirtieth anniversary. The celebrations will be held in the hotel Burj Al Arab, located in the city of Dubai.



One of the well-known fabrication company, Al Ameen Engineering’s journey began three decades ago when its foundation was laid by businessman Rafique Chowdhury – since then the company has evolved and succeeded following his vision and the hard work of his team. Its beginnings were humble but over the years, the business enterprise has grown in diverse ways. Fifty experienced employees, specializing in various aspects of the business – both technical and operational – are associated with the company, which has reached a formidable position in the steel fabrication industry. Says GM Mohammad,“When we started back in the 1980s, we did not know we would get this far. But being part of the projects that built up this unknown desert to one of the world's most well-known cities in the world gives us great pride”.



Al Ameen is known to provide fabrication services to clients not only in and around Dubai but indeed around the world and are known for their quality and reliability. Services are provided in the areas of fabrication, machining, galvanizing, molding, fencing and welding. Their clients include reputed government institutions as well as private enterprises. Superior products and punctual service, executed by the company’s dedicated team comprising engineers, lathe machinist, die makers, welders and sniggers. A wide range of business requirements are met by the Al Ameen team – over the years, they have supplied a diverse range of steel products, from traffic signals and mezzanine floors (undertaken by the Fabrication section) to waste management and car parking facilities. Al Ameen also accepts assignments at a sub-contractual basis for a number of Dubai-based construction firms.



Their dedication to quality and efficient service has earned Al Ameen an impressive roster of clients over the years; their clientele includes the likes of established government bodies of Dubai, such as the RTA, DEWA and the Dubai Police. More recently, the company has accomplished a project for the US Army and many contracting firms outside UAE.



The thirty-year anniversary is not merely a celebration of being in business for so long, but it’s an occasion to remember with joy all the achievements of the company and its employees over the years. No wonder than that their choice of venue, for the festivities, is one of the most highly sought-after and exclusive spaces in the entire world.



About Al Ameen Engineering

