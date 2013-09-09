AL Ameen Engineering LLC Revamps & Reopens Its Former Facility

Dubai, U.A.E -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Since the birth of the company, Al Ameen has made gradual progress with the help of a team of experienced employees and an ambition to only serve the best to its customers worldwide. With specializations in diverse technical and operational aspects of the field, Al Ameen Steel Fabrication Engineering is at a position that has left many behind for its unique service. This time, customers have more reason to rejoice because the company has given a complete makeover to its oldest branch at Ras-Al-Khaimah and thus promising to be more updated with the latest in engineering and steel fabricating industry.



A journey that began 30 years ago has come full circle, with the revamp of its oldest branch that opened in 1980 in Ras-Al-Khaimah. In addition to offering some quality services in the areas of fabrication, machining, galvanizing, molding, fencing and welding; Al Ameen Engineering provides exclusive services such as:



- Superior, state of art production facility which ensures quality & timely service of products.



- A team of 50 experienced hardworking engineers, lathe machinist, die makers, welders and sniggers.



- Provides services which has been tested & improved for over 30 years in construction sector like stairs, steel structure, waste management like skips and compactor and transportation like forklift ramps & truck body construction and modifications.



- Impactful clientele including government bodies such as Dubai Police, RTA and DEWA.



“This was where it all began. Al Ameen Engineering was first started here more than 30 years back and served many of the reputed companies like RTA, DEWA and US airforce in UAE. We are increasing our capacity so we can help out more clients in the future." says Habib Nawaz, Manager of Al Ameen Engineering LLC



As the leading steel fabricator in UAE with over three decades of tradition of providing the best isn’t an easy task to live up to. However, Al Ameen Engineering has always strived to make efforts to grow with the era and the brand-new branch at Ras-Al-Khaimah is bound to live up to the expectations of clients globally. More information about it’s steel fabrication services can be found here http://www.ameeneng.com/fabrication.html



Media contact

Name: Habib Nawaz

Contact Email: info@ameeneng.com

Location: Dubai, U.A.E

Website: http://www.ameeneng.com/