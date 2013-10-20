Al Ameen Steel Fabrication Engineering Firm Announces the Release of a New Line of Forklift Ramps

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2013 -- Al Ameen Steel Fabrication Engineering, a reputable and experienced steel fabrication firm , has announced the release of a new line of products – forklift ramps. The company has over 7 years of experience making forklift ramps for government and private companies and have released four types of ramps namely, Mini Ramp, Lite Yard Ramp, Heavy Duty Ramp and Elite Forklift Ramp. All forklift ramps are custom made to suit the unique needs of every customer hence rare readymade forklift ramps.



"Based on 7 years’ experience making these high quality ramps, we have introduced four versions of forklift ramps so our customers can quickly make the selection based on their needs & budget plans,” said The Managing Director of the firm, Mohd Shahnawaz.



Al Ameen Steel Fabrication Engineering believes in quality and professionalism in all its activities. The forklifts are made from high grade steel materials to ensure durability and strength during loading and to forestall any possible injuries or damage that might be caused by substandard equipment.



From the experience making previous ramps the company employs strong safety measures during the construction and installation of the forklift ramps. Some of these measures include robust design for easy loading and moving, high quality grating sheet to prevent dust collection and eventual slipperiness, high quality channels ASTM A36 for strength and durability, high quality chequered plates to improve traction and heavy duty wheels that can comfortably carry the forklift ramps.



Besides these measures, Al Ameen Steel Fabrication Engineering also provides a variety of security accessories for further safety. These include curbs meant for preventing runoffs and safety chains to secure ramp to dock or trailer during movement. More details on accessories can be found on the website.



Customers can easily ask for free quote for forklift ramps by going to the company website and one of our staff will be in touch to help the customers in the decision making and planning. With a track record timely delivery, Al Ameen Steel Fabrication Engineering has sold hundreds of these ramps to a number of entities including logistics, transport, government and military people within UAE. More about the new line of forklift ramps can be found here http://www.ameeneng.com/forklift-ramps.html



About Al Ameen Engineering

Al Ameen Engineering is well-known steel fabricator located in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. The firm boasts 30 years of experience working with prestigious firms like Dubai Police, RTA, US Army and DEWA. Headquartered in Ras Al Khor, Dubai with branches in Ras Al Khaimah, it is one of the leading metal fabrication and machining company in UAE.



Media Contact:

Name: Habib Nawaz

City: Dubai

Country: UAE

Phone: 97143336278

Email: info@ameeneng.com

Website: www.ameeneng.com