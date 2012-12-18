A.L. Harris Launches the Golden Ashfruit

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Debut novelist A.L. Harris is releasing The Golden Ashfruit, a young adult fantasy novel based off of Norse mythology. The book features the origin of elves and faeries with heart-pounding drama sure to keep readers flipping through pages to the end. The Golden Ashfruit will be released in paperback and Kindle forms via Amazon on December 17, 2012.



A.L. Harris, a Milwaukee native and passionate reader with a strong penchant for The Lord of the Rings, is offering The Golden Ashfruit exclusively on Amazon.



About The Golden Ashfruit

For Princess Mab, protection means power. As the most powerful faerie in existence, Mab is powerless to save her Lumen Court when its time runs out. Challenged from all sides, she is forced to court Freyr—an alluring, reluctant Vanir god sent to her world.



When Mab and Freyr unite against increasing betrayal and murder among the headstrong faerie courts, an ancient prophecy plunges them into chaos. Both fight against catastrophic results threatening to tear them apart.



Though Freyr struggles against Mab’s bloodlust and revenge, he is determined to save her from an unstoppable force that would lead her deeper into shadows and madness.



A pawn in a centuries-old conflict, Mab must test herself beyond anything she’s ever known or condemn her court to destruction.



But the very thing that would save her court might be the one thing that costs Mab her life.



Visit http://www.thealharris.com for trailers, scene extras, and books by A.L. Harris.