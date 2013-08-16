Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Al-Manara Insurance PLC Co. (ARSI) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Al-Manara Insurance PLC Co. (ARSI) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Al-Manara Insurance PLC Co.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

AL-Manara Insurance PLC (Al-Manara), formerly Arabian Seas Insurance Company, is a non-life insurance provider based in Jordan. It is 76.70% owned by the Global Investment House. The company offers its products to small and medium sized enterprises (SMS), corporate and individual clients. Its insurance products include marine insurance, money insurance, health insurance, motor insurance, fire insurance, engineering insurance, personal accident insurance, fidelity guarantee insurance, business interruption insurance, property insurance, aviation insurance and liability insurance. The company sells its insurance products across Jordan. AL-Manara is headquartered in Amman, Jordan.



Companies Mentioned



Al-Manara Insurance PLC Co.



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