Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Al Taif Technical Services PJSC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Al Taif Technical Services PJSC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Al Taif Technical Services PJSC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Al Taif Technical Services PJSC" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Al Taif Technical Services PJSC"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Al Taif Technical Services PJSC (Al Taif) is a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for defense equipment. It provides MRO services for land systems, battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, tracked and wheeled heavy utility and ground support equipment. The company also provides stores and inventory management, training and training management, spares provisioning and facilities management services. Its key global partners include DynCorp International and Rolls-Royce. It provides services to a large fleet of defense vehicles and equipment to the UAE Armed Forces. The company provides services across the Gulf and South West Asia regions. Al Taif is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.



Companies Mentioned



Al Taif Technical Services PJSC



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