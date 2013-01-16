Al Thuraya Consultancy and Its Subsidiaries Signs with Track 24 as an Authorized Dealer

Cairo, Egypt -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- As an authorized distributor of the Track24™ product, Al Thuraya and its subsidiaries will market and launch the services with its branded solutions called ICESERVE24.



Our partnership with Track24 enhances our mission to assist multinationals and security and defense groups in developing their tracking and providing duty of care business practices to its people and assets. “We have very rigid standards for partners we choose,” said Michael Padilla Pagan Payano, Chairman of Al Thuraya Consultancy Inc. “The Risk management and Security tracking services market is extremely fragmented, therefore it is critical that we are selective with the partner we support and offer to our customer base. Our partners must have a technology which is user friendly as well as technically superior, and combine that with our strong and reliable support infrastructure in place and consultancy services we then can offer a rapidly deployable solution.



Giles Peeters, Track24 Defence sector director comments: “Al Thuraya Consultancy is renowned for its first class integrated security and risk management services. We’ve awarded them distribution rights in Egypt and the Libya Defence and Government markets. Al Thuraya Consultancy truly understands and has the knowledge and experience to build on the Track24 brand in the region.”



About Al Thuraya Consultancy Inc.

Al Thuraya Consultancy and its subsidiary companies are known as a leading global provider of integrated security and risk management services. We offer customized, comprehensive solutions to support government agencies, multinational corporations and non-governmental organizations in austere and complex environments across the Middle East, Africa and Baltic Countries.



For more information please visit: http://al-thuraya-llc.com, http://shamalconsultancy.com, http://iceserve24.com



About Track24

Track24 provides specialist defence and security solutions to track personnel, vehicles, aircraft and maritime vessels. At any given time, the company facilitates the tracking and management of thousands of high valued assets over 40 countries.



For more information please visit: http://track24.com