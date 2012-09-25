Alabama Cosmetology School Graduates of The Salon Professional Academy-Huntsville in High Demand

Huntsville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- The Salon Professional Academy-Huntsville (TSPA-Huntsville) proudly announces the graduation of their most recent class of cosmetology program students as they welcome a new class of future cosmetologists who begin their educational journey. Among the leading beauty schools in Alabama, TSPA-Huntsville provides a comprehensive cosmetology training program that produces professional, board certification-ready graduates that work with leading salons.



The Salon Professional Academy-Huntsville has plenty to celebrate as they proudly announce the graduation of their most recent class of students from their leading cosmetology program. The prestigious cosmetology school in Alabama also welcomes a new class of future cosmetologists that are beginning their education at the school. “Like all of our graduates, the most recent graduating class has worked hard to achieve the superior skills, professional demeanor and business acumen that is endemic of the best of the cosmetology profession,” said a TSPA-Huntsville spokesperson. “Demand among Alabama area salons for TSPA graduates continues to be strong and many of the new graduates have already accepted employment at area salons.”



As the Alabama campus of The Salon Professional Academy, TSPA-Huntsville is a state-of-the-art salon training center offering the finest education in cosmetology, skin care, and nail care. The school boasts interactive materials designed for the visual learner enhanced with real-world case studies and state-of-the-art salon equipment. To complete the impressive educational experience, their highly skilled professional instructors provide hands-on instruction in small classes with an equal emphasis on teaching students the business skills not offered at other Alabama cosmetology schools.



The Academy’s flagship cosmetology program is a 1,500-hour training program that provides its students with a quality education in all phases of cosmetology. The school prides itself on consistently producing graduates that are knowledgeable, skilled professionals that are ready to pass the state board exams and work as a cosmetologist in any salon in the country. The school also offers Esthetics and Nail Technology programs.



Recently, TSPA-Huntsville joined almost 100 other educational institutions at College and Career Day held at the University of Alabama Huntsville. Their reputation as one of the best cosmetology schools in Huntsville Alabama brought dozens of prospective students to the TSPA-Huntsville Career Booth to obtain information about the school’s classes and programs. “We have full time cosmetology programs starting in November, January and March that received a great deal of interest from College and Career Day participants, and with class size limited, we are encouraging prospective students to sign up early,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://huntsvilletspa.com/



About The Salon Professional Academy-Huntsville

