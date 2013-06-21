Alabama Inventor to Exhibit "ALLOW" at America's Largest Invention Show

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- InventHelp’s INPEX, America’s Largest Invention Trade Show, announces that Mychael Williams, from Meridianville, Alabama, has invented a unique wheel designed as a retrofit for dollies and hand trucks. This patented invention will be exhibited at INPEX? 2013, June 19-21, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Navigating stairs and difficult terrain with dollies and hand trucks is a struggle most people have encountered. Whether a delivery professional or a do-it-yourselfer, lugging a load up or over an area while balancing items on a dolly is no easy task. One inventor thought of an idea called “ALLOW”, which is an invention that provides mechanical leverage for dollies and hand trucks.



ALLOW establishes a safe platform for cargo tipping and negotiating elevated or uneven surfaces. The axle is not center-fixed within the wheel. This innovative design allows for a low center of gravity and levitates angularly. Dollies and hand trucks can easily overcome obstacles, such as elevated surfaces. The invention provides an ergonomically safer way of transporting units and cargo.



The inventor was inspired to think of his invention because of a delivery he witnessed. “I was observing a beverage delivery via loading dock stairs,” said Williams. “The struggle was intense and exhausting to observe. I contemplated, ‘There has to be a better way!’” My invention benefits all users of dollies and hand trucks.”



Williams is exhibiting at INPEX with the hopes of finding a manufacturer, venture capitalist or licensee.



About INPEX

INPEX, The Invention Show, is a unique trade show that showcases new products and innovations that are available to business and industry to manufacture, license or distribute. As part of the trade show, The Invention Show sponsors INPEX Inventors University™, a series of seminars, presentations, and panel discussions to provide information that inventors may find useful in pursuing their ideas. This year, INPEX® is proud to announce Reichart Von Wolfsheild and Scotty Ziegler, of History Channel’s Invention USA, as the 2013 keynote speakers. INPEX 2013 will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.



INPEX is a service of InventHelp®, America’s largest invention submission company. For more information about this inventor or INPEX, call 888-54-INPEX



Contact:

Gia DelliGatti

InventHelp

217 9th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

412-288-1300 4163

http://www.inventhelp.com/

Email: gdelligatti@inpex.com



