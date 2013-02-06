Alabama Mississippi Homeschool Expo Introduces Teen Film Camp

Roswell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Homeschooling is increasing in popularity in the United States, with the total figure jumping from 1.1 to 1.5 million students between 2003 and 2007. The number continues to rise, and the practice is most popular in states like Alabama and Mississippi, where the Alabama Homeschool Expo is about to launch in Montgomery for 2013, having announced their guest speakers and a range of exciting new exhibitors.



For those wishing to homeschool in Alabama, the guest speakers will give fascinating insights. Debbie Strayer, Randi St. Denis, Kathy Lee, Lesli Richards, Ann Haney, and Tracee Wood are all experienced home schoolers giving talks at the Expo on a range of topics and techniques.



The expo also includes a lot of features for homeschooled children, including for the first time this year the Teen Film camp. Responding to demand from homeschoolers for more activities for teens to engage with, the film camp will help the young people to understand the theological foundation of Christian art, the rapidly changing mainstream marketplace for film, and technical aspects and application of filmmaking techniques. For younger children, there is a remote control helicopter obstacle course, LEGO BuildZone, and game area.



Exhibitors will be displaying curriculum resources for homeschoolers at all levels of education in a huge variety of subject areas. The Expo is not just for those homeschooling in Alabama alone however, and a hotel deal has been established for homeschoolers from all over Alabama and neighboring Mississippi as well.



A spokesperson for the Expo explained, “From gifted children all the way to the struggling learners – you’ll find great encouragement at the Homeschool Expo. Helpful parents and other experts are willing to spend the time to demonstrate exactly how to homeschool in a way that fits your family’s lifestyle -from a wide variety of perspectives of course!- and specifically how to make your family’s homeschool journey enjoyable and satisfying.”



