Alabama Rail Corridor to Fix USA Supply Chain

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- Supply chain infrastructure has become a key focus in the past year and now a new project is going to improve the situation in the Southeast. Named the 'Alabama-USA Corridor,' the program is designed to improve the infrastructure that connects the Port of Mobile to Birmingham and then the entire Southeast. The focus on improving rail connections in supply chain infrastructure has become increasingly important, as the past 10 years have seen a swift uptick in business at the port. A $231 million investment will be required to bring the Alabama-USA Corridor to life and the first phase is likely to cost somewhere in the region of $71 million. Phase 1 will focus specifically on the rail connection to the McCalla Intramodal Facility near Birmingham and involve 12 specific track, signal and yard improvements. As the program develops it will link major economic development sites, including those at Little Canoe Creek and the Calvert area.



Upgrades in infrastructure create a wealth of opportunities when it comes to logistics and supply chain jobs across the USA. DSJ Global has been providing support to both candidates and companies in this sector for many years, ensuring that the need for business-critical talent can be met. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as connections with hiring managers at a broad range of enterprises, from innovative small businesses to global brands. Both for organizations seeking to recruit for growth, and individuals keen to take a career-defining next step, the firm is an obvious first choice. Expertise at DSJ Global runs deep, both in terms of logistics and supply chain jobs and other related areas, such as procurement and technical operations roles. The firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that every hiring need can be met.



Today, DSJ Global is able to cater to the need to fill logistics and supply chain jobs across the USA, as the firm has a robust nationwide network. This includes key locations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The USA team is also integrated into a worldwide workforce of 1,000+ and the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the landscape for logistics and supply chain jobs has changed - and been challenged - in recent years, DSJ Global has ensured consistent and knowledgeable support. The firm invests heavily in its own team - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to logistics and supply chain jobs there are many roles available at the firm today, including Senior Production Operations Manager, Maintenance Supervisor and Plant Buyer.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.