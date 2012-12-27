Alacraft, Provider of Craft Supplies, Notes Uptick in Demand over Christmas Period

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Alacraft, provider of craft supplies and various haberdashery products, has recently reported increase in sales of craft items during this holiday season. The company has also reported substantial increase in traffic in its blog which features various tutorials and tips on crafting. Alacraft offers free Australia wide shipping on all orders above $100 and has been commended on the quality of its merchandise.



The media spokesperson of Alacraft, Mr. James Hatton quoted on the holiday season success, “No doubt holiday season is one of the high times for arts and crafts amongst all ages. Schools encourage crafting during this time and families make cards and gifts for their loved ones. Our wide range of craft supplies have been much appreciated by our customers. Tutorials and innovative ideas published on our blog have also gained attention. We had added a few more products for this holiday season which are now in heavy demand as well. We knew the holiday season would be a great opportunity for us to showcase our quality items. So far we have had great feedbacks and are looking forward to end the year strong.”



Alacraft’s blog is dedicated in providing various tutorials on crafting for kids, such as Scrapbooking. Two articles titled “Introduction to Scrapbooking” and “Scrapbooking Ideas” have comprehensive details on technique and ideas that can be used by children. The company is also a provider of many scrapbooking supplies ranging from card packs, decals, tassels, buckles, diamantes, braids, stickers, ribbons, threads and many more. Special wedding scrapbook albums are also available on the company’s website.



Mr. Hatton further quoted on the company’s aim and future plans, “We at Alacraft are all passionate about crafting. Our blog writers consistently look for fun and innovative ideas to encourage creativity amongst children. We try to find products that are unique and most importantly high quality as we know that they will be used by kids. We will continue to build our inventory and will publish interesting tutorials, tips and techniques on our blog.”



About Alacraft Inc

Alacraft Inc is one of the leading online craft stores providing haberdashery products. Through their online platform, http://www.alacraft.com.au/, the various craft supplies offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for its high quality products and for its blog which publishes tips and techniques on crafting.



For more information about craft supplies, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of alacraft.com.au, please call at 1300553112 or email at james.hatton@alacraft.com.au.