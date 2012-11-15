Alacraft Reports Rise in Orders of Haberdashery Products as More People Opt for DIY

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Alacraft has reported a rise in their order of haberdashery products, signaling an increase in DIY trend. Alacraft, provider of haberdashery products, has become a popular stop for buying DIY supplies according to recent reports. The company also has a blog which publishes guides to various haberdashery crafts.



The media spokesperson of Alacraft, Mr. Hatton quoted on the recent reports, “Ever since the company’s existence we have been dedicated in providing unique haberdashery and other craft supplies. We have always believed that DIY brings about innovation and creativity amongst individuals. We have an extensive range of products and have always managed to provide assorted selections. Our recent success reflects our relentless efforts to create DIY awareness and encourage all ages to take up craft making.”



According to the website, the company is providing free shipping within Australia for orders over $100. The haberdashery products on their website are suitable for all ages, from professional tailors, craftsmen to kids in schools. The company provides images of each of its products and a brief description. For some products dimensions and care instructions are also given, to ensure durability of the item.



Mr. Hatton further quoted on Alacraft’s blog, “We have various guides, tips and techniques on our blog. Guides on bridal accessories, knitting, crochet, quilting and many more are published on the blog. Craft ideas for kids are also available which can be used in schools or at home. We update the blog regularly and publish any new ideas our team comes up with. Detailed yet simple instructions are given in each of the guides, such that it is understood by everyone. The blogs are also open for any comments or feedback.”



Alacraft, www.alacraft.com.au, also has a helpline to answer any queries. Their website is organized according to the categories of haberdashery products and color of the supplies. The website has an SSL certification by GeoTrust for secure payments.



About Alacraft Inc

Alacraft Inc is one of the leading companies in providing haberdashery products. Through their online platform http://www.alacraft.com.au/, the company sells various unique haberdashery products. The company also has a blog which features as a guide to haberdashery crafts. Alacraft Inc is known for its extensive range of DIY merchandise and exceptional customer support.



For more information about haberdashery products, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of alacraft.com.au, email at james.hatton@alacraft.com.au.