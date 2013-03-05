Alamo City Ghost Tours: Best San Antonio Ghost Touring Company

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- There is a strange trait in people to show interest for something which is still enshrouded in mystery; they will fear it yet they’ll enjoy the chill running down their spine. To describe this unique tendency a very appropriate phrase called ‘fascinated horror’ may be used. Ghosts and spirits are something which most people do not understand thoroughly and hence are scared of. Yet they never miss their favorite horror movies on television. Now this is what else other than ‘fascinated horror’? In the present times there is another fantastic opportunity for ghost hunters & horror lovers to keep alive the thrill of being in a scary eerie ambience and learning a lot about the paranormal world. That opportunity is the ghost tours organized in many cities by top touring companies.



Tourists in San Antonio, Texas one of the most densely populated states of America for example can enjoy countless ghost tours, both in driving or in walking and in each of these tours they are assisted by guides who take charge of the tour and heighten the spooky feeling by telling thrilling tales of ghost sightings, haunted houses and undertake numerous other paranormal activities. One licensed company that organizes successful San Antonio ghost tours is Alamo City Ghost Tours. This company has received BBB A+ rating and is a fully accredited company the drive tourists in air conditioned buses keeping the comfort factor in mind and walk them through the oldest graveyards to create the most authentic fearsome atmosphere. This particular San Antonio Ghost tour organizer company has been awarded the 2012 Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor.com



“We offer tourists the best quality ghost tours in San Antonio. Our very special ‘Alamo Ghost Hunt’ is an entertaining more than 1 mile walking tour through dark scary graveyards and will indeed leave its imprints in the minds of every tourist. Our very special achievement was the selection of the documentary on our company for 2012 Film Festival San Antonio” says a team member.



Some of the ghost tour destinations offered to tourists by the company includes the North American Albuquerque, Galveston tour, Philadelphia region ghost tour etc. During many of these tours entertaining teen, adult, children Halloween costume shows are arranged to add to the fun of the ghost tours. The company’s ghost tours are promoted by the top world-class hotels such as San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort etc.



“The Ghost Tour organized by Alamo City Ghost Tours simply left me cold with fear. But at the end of the day I found the experience quite enjoyable” says one who benefited from the company’s services. For more info visit www.alamocityghosttours.com