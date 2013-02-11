Alamo Heights' Councilman Elliot Weser Receives Medical Honor

Alamo Heights, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Alamo Heights City Councilman Elliot Weser, M.D., was honored at the 18th annual Bexar County Medical Society Foundation Gala in February with its "2013 Medical Honors Award" in the field of gastroenterology.



Each year BCMSF honors 12 local physicians in various specialties. Weser was chosen by his peers to be honored for his service to the profession, his scientific research and leadership contributions to the local medical community.



He is a graduate of Columbia University in New York City and its College of Physicians and Surgeons.



Weser is a founding faculty member of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA).



Weser arrived in San Antonio in 1967 and settled in Alamo Heights.



At the UTHSCSA he was the Chief of Gastroenterology, then Deputy Chair of the medical school's Dept. of Medicine, and later Chief of Medicine at Audie Murphy Veterans Administration Hospital. Currently Weser is Emeritus Professor of Medicine at UTHSCSA.



Having trained generations of specialists in the field of gastroenterology, Weser has also written over 100 publications, including book chapters, research papers and scientific abstracts presented at medical meetings both in this country and abroad. He has been a visiting professor and lecturer at numerous medical schools throughout the country.



Weser’s contributes outside of his profession also. He serves on the Alamo Height City Council. as Councilman for Place 4, a post he’s held since May of 2010. Among his other civic contributions, he’s a past President of the Carver Cultural Center and Golden Manor Jewish Home for the Aged as well as numerous other boards and committees.



About BCMSF

BCMSF was formed in 1995. Its mission is to promote medical careers through scholarships and to support local healthcare issues. Martin Guerrero, M.D. is the current President. According to Executive Director Lisa Robertson, BCMSF has provided more than $250,000in scholarships over the last five years. Learn more about the Bexar County Medical Society Foundation here: http://bcms-foundation.org/index.php?page=ABOUT



