Alan Cherry's Exteriors Offers Tips for Helping to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Whether it's providing top-quality roofing repair services in South Jersey or offering support to area residents during a worldwide health pandemic, Alan Cherry's Exteriors is committed to the health and safety of its customers, as well as the entire community. The company would like to announce that it is taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) while continuing to serve customers in any way possible.



COVID-19 is a serious respiratory illness for which there is currently no vaccine. Symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It is thought to spread mainly through person-to-person contact, through respiratory droplets that enter the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs.



Residents of South Jersey can help protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by taking a few simple precautions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that individuals stay home if they feel sick and engage in "social distancing," or limiting close contact with others. Practicing good hygiene is another way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that includes thorough hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, particularly after sneezing or using the restroom. It also includes cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces or objects that people frequently touch, using household cleaner or disinfecting wipes.



The CDC also recommends that people cover their mouths with a tissue when they sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash immediately. They should also refrain from touching their face, particularly the nose, mouth, and eyes.



Residents of South Jersey who are stuck at home during these uncertain times can still count on the experts at Alan Cherry's Exteriors to provide window repairs in Gloucester Township, NJ, and the surrounding region. For more information about the company's services or policies, or to schedule an appointment, please feel free to reach out to Alan Cherry's Exteriors by phone or via the company website.



