Alan Ross Machinery Corporation and ING Bonfiglioli SPA Announce the Arrival of America's First Squalo 2000 Ton Mobile Shear

Oxford, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- All metals Market’s thriving Fremont, Nebraska recycling facility is now home to the Country’s first fully operational 2000 Ton Squalo mobile ferrous shear, manufactured by ING Bonfiglioli of Italy, says Rustin Ross, President of Alan Ross Machinery – the North American Dealer for ING Bonfiglioli.



All metals Market evaluated several ferrous shredding and shearing systems before choosing the Squalo. "The Squalo is a new approach," says Kevin Yount, owner of Squalo. "and the machine has done everything it’s supposed to do." Yount says, "The Squalo is ideal for difficult to prepare scrap such as long tubing that would otherwise need pre-processing," Kevin adds, "the sheared tubing we’re producing is ideal for our consumers and ING Bonfiglioli has worked closely with us throughout the process."



The 2000T Squalo shear is a compact, semi-portable solution for size reduction of heavy ferrous scrap metal. The system is available in electric or diesel versions. A 1500T shear is installed and operational in Florida.



About Alan Ross Machinery Corporation

Alan Ross Machinery Corporation is North America’s largest combined dealer of new and used machinery for scrap processing and recycling, and the US sales agent for ING Bonfiglioli’s line of shears, shredders and balers.



For more information: http://www.alanross.biz



About ING Bonfiglioli S.p.A.

ING Bonfiglioli S.p.A. is one of the oldest and most experienced scrap equipment manufacturers in Italy. ING Bonfiglioli’s line of Drake Shredders, Squalo Shears, and Ariete Balers are in-use worldwide by scrap processors seeking innovative approaches to recycling and high-quality equipment.



About All metals Market

All metals Market is a third generation family owned and operated scrap metal recycling facility, operating on 30 acres in Fremont, Nebraska. For more information: http://www.allmetalsmarket.com



