Alan Vengel Featured in the Office Professional

Vengel is known as the author of multiple books about influencing skills, including The Influence Edge and 20 Minutes to a Top Performer, and is sought frequently as a public speaker and private advisor for negotiation training seminars. In the article for TOP, a publication that’s been covering the administrative professional world for over 30 years, Vengel offers several key principles to remember during the negotiation process, including the importance of patience in the negotiation process and the value of always viewing yourself as having the power in any given negotiation. To read the full article, go to theofficeprofessional.com/becoming-better-negotiator.



About Vengel Consulting

Alan Vengel is the founder of the Vengel Consulting Group Inc., a global provider of leadership development training, negotiation training, and influence skills training webinars, videos, and books.