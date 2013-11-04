Alarm System Provides Security when No One Is There

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The simple fact is crime is on the rise in the Chicagoland area. more and more business and homeowners are turning to an alarm system to protect themselves, family, employees and their investment.



“An alarm system is just something you need today. It gives you peace of mind that only a quality security system can deliver,” said Johnathan Tremblay of Alarm Systems of Chicago, one of Chi-towns’ premier electronic security firms. “Sleep at home and close your business for the night knowing that you’re protected.”



Alarm Systems sells, installs and maintains wide variety of alarm systems. Mr. Tremblay said the electronic measures go far beyond just a burglar alarm or a fire alarm.



“We provide an entire suite of access services that start at the front of the building, go all the way through and end on the back side. We have card swipe access for secure areas, closed circuit TV monitoring and inter



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