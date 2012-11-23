Alarming Rise in Sport Related Injury Triggers Company Name Change

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Stretching Institute has undergone a necessary name change to reflect an increasing need for information about sports injury treatment and prevention.



“Over the last 12 months I've been doing interviews with a lot of our customers and I learnt something very interesting. The number one reason why people come to our website is because they have an injury or a problem that they need help with,” said Brad Walker, CEO of Injury Fix.



Walker’s findings are supported by James R. Andrews, MD, president of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), who said “Regardless of whether the athlete is a professional, an amateur, an Olympian, or a young recreational athlete, the number of sports injuries is increasing.”



A name change does not mean a change in previously offered services however; it only means an expansion into a different area of services.



“The best way to treat injuries is with education and prevention. Proper training and conditioning help prevent sports injuries from happening. I assure you, we will continue to offer the same great advice concerning both prevention and treatment of sports injuries, just like we always have,” continued Walker.



Walker is no stranger to sports training and injury treatment and prevention.



A graduate of the Health Sciences School of the University of New England, Walker has coached such diverse sports as triathlon, motorcycle racing, roller skating, squash and baseball. Additionally, he has authored many books and articles on stretching and sports injury management, including the Anatomy of Sports Injuries and the Anatomy of Stretching.



With over 100,000 citations from Google, five best-seller listings on Amazon.com, and 100’s of testimonials from clients he has helped, Walker has the experience and knowledge to treat sports injuries quickly and properly.



