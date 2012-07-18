Alaska Bed and Breakfast Denali Lakeview Inn Offers Out-of-State Guests Respite from the Summer Heat

Healy, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Summer 2012 is quickly shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, and people around the country are looking for ways to beat the heat during their vacations.



One destination that is sure to provide visitors with a breathtaking location, relaxing accommodations as well as relief from the hot weather is Denali Lakeview Inn. The Alaska bed and breakfast offers travelers a beautiful and comfortable place to stay that is just 10 miles north of Denali National Park and Preserve.



The Alaska B&B has been getting a lot of attention lately for its consistently positive reviews from its many satisfied guests. Not only are there glowing reviews from vacationers who stayed at the Denali bed and breakfast on its website, but many of the favorable reviews are also showing up on the popular TripAdvisor.com site.



As a guest from Escondido, California wrote about the Alaska accommodations, “There is nothing to compare with this Inn and its beautiful surroundings! We love the beautiful decor here; it shows the love and care that has been put into the rooms...We are very reluctant to leave, so serene and beautiful here; we will cherish our stay with you and will tell friends and relatives about our ‘home away from home.’”



A more relaxing alternative than traditional Alaska motels, Denali Lakeview Inn is located near the quiet town of Healy. Popular summertime attractions that are close to this Alaska lodging inn include hiking and tours in the very popular Denali National Park, horseback riding, airplane and helicopter rides, and the Northern Lights Theater.



The Alaska inn’s variety of attractive and inviting rooms are sure to please even the most discerning traveler. Unlike Alaska hotels where every room may look the same, each room at Denali Lakeview Inn is individually decorated with luxurious and comfortable accommodations. Every suite also features amazing views of Otto Lake, Mt. Dora and Mt. Healy.



For example, the Denali Floral and Blue Moose rooms feature a king sized bed, a complete continental breakfast that is placed in the room so that guests may eat at their leisure, a dining table and chairs, satellite television as well as wireless internet access. These rooms also feature access to a common deck, which allows guests to take in the spectacular surrounding scenery.



The Purple Caribou, Wildflower, Alpine Meadows and Whispering Willows rooms also include a king-sized bed, and the Whispering Willows also has an extra single bed. In addition to the amenities listed above, these suites also feature a personal deck.



About Denali Lakeview Inn

