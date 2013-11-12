Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Alaska Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report market report to its offering

Alaska Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report



Summary



Alaska Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report, latest release, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Alaskas upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the fiscal regime and license terms under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the states take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Alaskas upstream oil and gas investment climate.



Scope



- Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Alaska _x000D_

- Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry_x000D_

- Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production_x000D_

- Outline of state and federal tax regimes including depreciation rules_x000D_

- Details of current, historical and future production taxes, including ACES, ELF and PPT_x000D_

- Information on the wide variety of tax incentives and credits available to oil and gas companies_x000D_

- Assessment of the current fiscal regimes attractiveness to investors_x000D_

- Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Alaska



Reasons to buy



- Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Alaskas upstream oil and gas sector_x000D_

- Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry_x000D_

- Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the countrys upstream sector_x000D_

- Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146102/alaska-upstream-fiscal-and-regulatory-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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