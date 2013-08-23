Alba Crafts Bring Scottish Crafts Closer to Consumers

Tillicoultry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Experiencing world-class Scottish crafts no longer requires travelling half-way around the globe as Alba Crafts brings all the best crafts closer to the consumers. Scotland is home to the finest crafts and personal care products that greatly appeal to the senses due to the country’s rich history and culture that revolve around artistry, craftsmanship and beauty. Today, Scotland’s perfection in artistry, design and beauty caring is within reach via the different products that Alba Crafts has to offer.



To date, Alba Crafts has four member craft stores that offer luxurious personal care products, jewelries and whiskies. ArranAromatics specializes in therapeutic beauty creams, body lotions, hair treatment products and other bathing essentials that all use aromatic scents to calm the senses and cleanse the body. All of its products are nature-inspired – an essential root of reviving natural beauty. Fresh fig shea butter, driftwood bath and shower gel for men, after the rain body lotion and lavender and lemongrass hair conditioner are just some of its bestselling items.



Scottish Fine Soaps, a Scotland store of various bathing essentials and soaps, offers high grade therapeutic beauty soaps that restore, revitalize, smoothen and deeply cleanse tired and ageing skin. Its bestselling soap, the Gardener’s Therapy, is a revolutionary bathing essential that smoothens and pampers hardworking hands and skin. Other products include scented mists, muscle soaks, crème handwash products and complete bathing sets.



Ortak, another member store, manufactures stunning jewelries that wisely incorporate stones and silver into the designs. Its intricately crafted pieces are composed of necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and other accessories for both men and women.



The Whiskey Barrel, a whiskey store that brings Scotland’s authentic pub specialties closer to homes, also completes the Scottish experience. All stores sell items that serve as perfect Scottish gifts for any occasion.



Visit its stores now or become a reseller of their high quality products.