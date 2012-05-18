Alber Service Company Offers Valuable Rebates and Incentives on Its Heating and Cooling Services

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Alber Service Company, the renowned home performance experts specialize in Air Conditioning Repairs and Heating services, which can turn one’s home into becoming more energy-efficient. This in return will cut down on costs and save money on your utility bill. Alber Service Company serves homeowners in Camden, Gloucester, and Burlington Counties and have come up with valuable rebates and incentives on their heating and cooling services.



As South Jersey’s Home Performance heating and cooling experts, Alber Service Technicians inspect the home’s entire system to help improve the efficiency of the unit. They conduct a simple, thorough evaluation of the customer’s home, present them with a complete set of options or recommendations, and make sure the entire system is able to provide maximum comfort while still being energy-efficient. Alber Service Company has also expanded their professional heating and cooling services to Vorhees, New Jersey at very affordable prices. As fully trained technicians, they start with a thorough inspection of the home’s property to accurately measure the amount of energy loss. This can be due to inefficient appliances, insulation and waterproofing.



Alber Service is ENERGY STAR® certified, and specializes in proper installation of the highest efficient equipment available for homeowners. They offer the highest quality of services with the lowest cost to provide customers with budgets the comfort they deserve. Some other services Alber Service Company offers besides Central Air Conditioning and Heating are Single Stage Condensers, Humidifiers, and De-Humidifiers.



About Alber Service

Alber Service Company specializes in both residential and commercial air conditioning services. They deliver 100% customer satisfaction on every service or installation, offering state of the art, reliable and affordable equipment from Buderis, Amana, and Well-McClain. Take advantage of the State of New Jersey Federal tax credits and incentives to start saving money today by calling Alber Service Company at (856)552-1765.