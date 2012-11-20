Alberta Arborists Announces Its Complete Professional Tree Care Services

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Alberta Arborists is announcing publicly later today of its continued professional tree services, including tree removing, pruning, shrub care, stump grinding, insect control, fertilization, and emergency services, along with many others.



Craig Jabs, media contact, was asked about the company's tree removal services Alberta. "We offer complete tree services, including tree removal, pruning, shrub trimming and fertilizing, testing for insects, tree planting, and treating insect infestation, emergency calls always welcome during storms and other natural disasters."



Alberta Arborists, is a company that has built a reputation as the best Alberta Tree Removal service in the area. One of the ways they achieve this is by offering only I.S.A. Certified arborists who are highly skilled with over two decades of experience. The company is also fully insured having $3 million in commercial liability, which helps customers feel more confident in the hiring this team. In the event of an emergency such as a storm that knocks a tree or the limbs off, these professionals are on standby since they know the damage a tree can cause during a storm to homes, and they can also be dangerous when wires are affected.



What can a typical customer who hires Alberta Arborists expect with a typical tree service? "Our tree service is often tailored since no two trees are alike and therefore, we like to come out to the property and give potential clients a free estimate on the work involved. The estimate is given in writing via email and never given as a verbal estimate only. This allows the customer to have confidence that they are dealing with professionals as well as knowing what they can expect to pay upon the completion of the job. During any of our tree services, once the branches or trees are removed, we can chop up the wood so it can be used as firewood and the rest of the debris, such as branches and twigs will be hauled off so the area is left clean", Mr. Jabs added.



"The winter months are hard on trees in this area of the country since we see our share of harsh winters. There are times when trees do not make it through the winter months and come spring, they do not bloom and need to be removed completely. The same goes for shrubs, the winter damage can often be too much for some shrubs to survive", Mr. Jabs concluded.



About Alberta Arborists

Alberta Arborists is the premier Edmonton arborists with more than 22 years experience offering both residents and commercial customers complete tree and shrub services. The business was built on ethical principles in the care of trees and shrubs along with outstanding customer service. Moreover, the company is one of the most affordable in the area offering extremely competitive prices and offers a completely free no obligation quote. Much of the company's advertisement and marketing has been through word of mouth from current satisfied clients.