Albert's Café Announces Availability of Reception Halls for Various Parties This Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- For those special occasions, Albert’s Café is pleased to announce they now have a number of reception halls available for parties to reserve this holiday season. Whether an anniversary or engagement party, a corporate party, or family gathering at the holidays, the professionals at Albert’s Café will communicate with the guests and coordinate the dishes, display, and décor to play host for any special event. Whether clients fancy balloons, flowers, or candles, the setting can be decorated in the interests of the client.



There is a selection of party hall rentals in Philadelphia available on site at Albert’s Café, each with a different ambiance so any party can be pleased with the setting. If interested in having a dance floor accessible for celebrating the occasion, there is a reception hall on the lower level—complete with a dance floor—that can comfortably accommodate up to 100 guests.



For larger parties, guests can reserve the upstairs room, which has much more space with room for up to 400 people. Albert’s Café also features two smaller reception halls for banquets, fundraisers or family parties, with seating for up to 75 people. The reception hall on the restaurants main level comes equipped with its own private bar.



With a variety of options on the menu, a food package can be chosen and customized to reflect any desire of the party. Whether a luncheon that features sandwiches and salads, or a dinner party with selections of pasta, chicken, veal, or seafood, any gathering will be utterly satisfied with the quality dishes offered by Albert’s Café. They offer a full-service package to ensure guests are enjoying themselves throughout the party.



In addition to their party reception halls in Philadelphia, Albert’s Café has live entertainment on Wednesdays and Fridays, with a cash bar available downstairs. There is also a special of dinner and drinks for just $25 any day from Wednesday through Sunday. To hear more about the availability of their reception halls or to reserve a room for a private party, please call 215-869-7377 or visit the website today.



About Albert’s Café

Albert’s Café, located on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, is a restaurant/catering company that can host any size party or event. In the past, Albert’s Café has had experience hosting corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and other various parties and is excited to host even more parties in the future. Inside the venue, guests will find five spacious rooms that can meet any accommodations. Together, the rooms have enough space for up to 400 guests. Not only is Albert’s Café a restaurant, but it is a catering company that provides on-site and off-site catering services to many residents and businesses associated with the Greater Philadelphia area.



For more information, please visit http://www.albertscafe.com/.