Albert's Café Announces Party Discount Special for September

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Albert’s Café, a catering service in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce a new banquet special for parties reserved throughout the month of September. Parties with over 75 guests that are held on the upper level of the venue will receive a ten percent discount on their bill. The upper level room offers plenty of space for weddings, birthdays, fundraisers and much more. The room seats up to 130 people, with the ability to hold 400 with when combined with standing room. Guests can gather 75 of their closest friends and family members to celebrate a personal milestone. The staff at Albert’s Café will make sure everyone at the party has the times of their lives. For more information on banquet or catering options available, please call 215-869-7377.



Out of all the rental halls near Bucks County, PA and in the Philadelphia area, Albert’s Café offers many great daily specials throughout the year where guests can stay within their given budget while still being able to afford a fun night out on the town. Right now, Wednesday-Sunday is the most popular time frame of the week because guests of Albert’s Café can enjoy a night filled with dinner and drinks for $25. For three whole hours, guests can sit back and enjoy some “me time.” Albert’s Café is encouraging community members of the Greater Philadelphia are to eat, drink and relax for a while.



Guests can also find live entertainment every Wednesday and Friday night on the upper level of the banquet hall. Wednesdays will feature live entertainment that will get the crowd dancing and get everyone in the audience up and out of their seats. On Friday’s, guests can enjoy oldies of the past with “The Lyrics Crowd.” Albert’s Café is a one-stop destination for good food, live entertainment and fun.



About Albert’s Café

Albert’s Café, located on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, is a restaurant/catering company that can host any size party or event. In the past, Albert’s Café has had experience hosting corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and other various parties and is excited to host even more parties in the future. Inside the venue, guests will find five spacious rooms that can meet any accommodations. Together, the rooms have enough space for up to 400 guests. Not only is Albert’s Café a restaurant, but it is a catering company that provides on-site and off-site catering services to many residents and businesses associated with the Greater Philadelphia area.



For more information, please visit http://www.albertscafe.com/.