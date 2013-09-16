Albert's Café Announces They Are Now Catering Corporate Events

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- As businesses begin their preparations for holiday parties and award ceremonies for the year, Albert’s Café, a catering service in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they are now available to cater corporate events in their banquet hall. The location has plenty of parking and five catering rooms—occupying two levels—in which to hold a memorable corporate event. Whether interested in throwing a themed party for Halloween or holiday parties for the company, Albert’s can decorate for any occasion at the request of the host.



Holiday and corporate parties are sure to book fast, so make sure to reserve an entertaining holiday party today. To reserve a banquet room, a minimum of 25 guests must be in attendance and the final guest count must be given to the event planner two weeks prior to the party. Every table will be covered with the linens and silverware of the client’s choosing to go along with the theme of the party. For more information on available banquet rooms or to reserve a space for a corporate holiday party, please call 215-869-7377.



As a rental hall in Bucks County, PA, Albert’s Café offers many discounted rates and allows party guests to take advantage of buffet-style eating. They offer customized packages for any party, and will include any types of meat—chicken, pork, beef—or pasta, as well as a variety of salads to start. The high-quality food will satisfy any customer and provide the setting for a successful corporate holiday party.



Aside from serving as a banquet and catering hall, there is a full restaurant and bar open to the public. With live music on Wednesdays and Fridays, Albert’s Café provides the entertainment to leave everyone with a memorable experience. It is the perfect venue to hold a wedding rehearsal or reception and any type of fundraiser. Interested parties should visit their website for more information.



About Albert’s Café

Albert’s Café, located on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, is a restaurant/catering company that can host any size party or event. In the past, Albert’s Café has had experience hosting corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and other various parties and is excited to host even more parties in the future. Inside the venue, guests will find five spacious rooms that can meet any accommodations. Together, the rooms have enough space for up to 400 guests. Not only is Albert’s Café a restaurant, but it is a catering company that provides on-site and off-site catering services to many residents and businesses associated with the Greater Philadelphia area.



For more information, please visit http://www.albertscafe.com/.