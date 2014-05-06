Albert's Café Now Hosting Wedding Receptions This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With the warm weather arriving, many couples are gearing up for wedding season. Whether setting a date in the spring or summer, the extensive planning process can become a full time job until the big day arrives. For guests to enjoy themselves, one of the most important aspects of planning a wedding is reserving a beautiful catering and banquet hall that will have guests talking about the reception for years. As the planning process begins, Albert’s Café is pleased to announce they are playing host to wedding receptions this spring and summer season.



When reserving a banquet hall from Albert’s Café, couples will be treated to a beautiful reception at an affordable cost. For the low price of $60 per guest, the room will be large enough to cater to all guests in attendance. The professionals will work with the lucky couple to coordinate a specific theme or color of the decorations, adhering to the demands of the couple. As a premier wedding reception hall in Bucks County, couples will have the space needed to provide a comfortable reception area for all attendees. After the wedding ceremony, those in attendance will travel to Albert’s Café and be presented with a gorgeous décor inside their catering hall.



Packages can be customized according to specific wishes, so all weddings are appealing and memorable. Not only will there be space for a dance floor and entertainment, all wedding parties will be treated to a champagne toast as a congratulatory measure. As a catering service in Philadelphia, the party will be welcomed with Hors d’oeuvres and a table of sweets, followed by a buffet with delicious dishes to satisfy all cravings after the ceremony. The reception will be elegant, stylish, and romantic for all guests. To get a glimpse of the reception halls, or to reserve a room for an upcoming wedding, please contact Albert’s Café today.



About Albert’s Café

Albert’s Café, located on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, is a restaurant/catering company that can host any size party or event. In the past, Albert’s Café has had experience hosting corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and other various parties and is excited to host even more parties in the future. Inside the venue, guests will find five spacious rooms that can meet any accommodations. Together, the rooms have enough space for up to 400 guests. Not only is Albert’s Café a restaurant, but it is a catering company that provides on-site and off-site catering services to many residents and businesses associated with the Greater Philadelphia area.



For more information, please visit http://www.albertscafe.com/.