Albert's Café Now Offering off Premise Catering Services This Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The holiday’s serve as a time of year where families get together to spend time with each other and reminisce over quality food. Rather than spend all day cooking and preparing the meal for all guests to enjoy, Albert’s Café, a premier catering service in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services to cater off premise parties and gatherings this holiday season.



The professional chefs and catering specialists will travel from their kitchen to the location of a client’s party with fresh food securely wrapped so the meals stay warm and delicious. To cater to the desires of their client’s, Albert’s Café offers customized catering menus so every guest at the party is completely satisfied. Whether the party is held at a home or a banquet hall, clients can order as many dishes as they wish. Close-knit families celebrate with immediate and extended family members, which can cause the party attendance to include hundreds of guests. With an abundance of people, party hosts want a nice variety and Albert’s Café has Italian dishes, seafood, sandwiches, meat, and salads to please all attendees.



Albert’s Café employees are dedicated to providing an elite customer service for their clients. They will make sure the food stays warm the entire party and are able to provide linens and table decorations to add style and flavor to the holiday. The caterers will make sure the event runs smoothly and there are no complaints with their high quality food. Servicing Bucks County and the greater Philadelphia area, those families in need of a catering service this holiday season will be treated right and dine in class with Albert’s Café.



For more information about the off premise catering services provided by Albert’s Café, or to make a reservation for the holiday season, please call 215-869-7377 or visit the website today.



About Albert’s Café

Albert’s Café, located on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, is a restaurant/catering company that can host any size party or event. In the past, Albert’s Café has had experience hosting corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and other various parties and is excited to host even more parties in the future. Inside the venue, guests will find five spacious rooms that can meet any accommodations. Together, the rooms have enough space for up to 400 guests. Not only is Albert’s Café a restaurant, but it is a catering company that provides on-site and off-site catering services to many residents and businesses associated with the Greater Philadelphia area.



For more information, please visit http://www.albertscafe.com/.