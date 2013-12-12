Albert's Café Now Offering Their Services for Corporate Holiday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- As the holidays are quickly approaching, and many corporations in the Philadelphia area are setting up their holiday parties, Albert’s Café is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services to host corporate holiday parties. Whether a small organization or a large corporation, there are seven separate rooms that will be perfect for showing appreciation to employees this holiday season.



Each room boasts a different ambiance so the host can choose which will be best for their guests. The main level room, located on the first floor, features seating for up to 75 guests and a bar so employees and colleagues can enjoy a stress free and memorable night in the company of each other. The premier upstairs catering room boasts a magnificent area for any party with seating of up to 200. There is an opportunity to take advantage of a cash bar, or if the party would prefer, they can bring their own beverages.



With the ability to customize the room for any party, the planning professionals at Albert’s Café will communicate with the host to make sure the room is festive and displays company colors, holiday balloons, and the perfect lighting to provide a premier setting for any company gathering. When the party arrives, their room will be decorated according to desired wishes. Additionally, the menu can be customized to cater to the wishes of the guests. Whether interested in sandwiches, salads, seafood, Italian, or chicken dishes—sit-down or buffet style—the professional cooks and chefs will make sure the food is fresh and delicious so the guests are left in complete satisfaction.



Additionally, the restaurant will be hosting live entertainment on New Year’s Eve, featuring Johnny Tocco. Guests can take advantage of a $35.00 buffet with a cash bar for an enjoyable New Year’s Eve. For more information, or to set up a corporate party for the holidays or end of the year at one of the premier catering facilities in Philadelphia, please contact a representative of Albert’s Café at 215-869-7377 to set the party in motion.



About Albert’s Café

Albert’s Café, located on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, is a restaurant/catering company that can host any size party or event. In the past, Albert’s Café has had experience hosting corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and other various parties and is excited to host even more parties in the future. Inside the venue, guests will find five spacious rooms that can meet any accommodations. Together, the rooms have enough space for up to 400 guests. Not only is Albert’s Café a restaurant, but it is a catering company that provides on-site and off-site catering services to many residents and businesses associated with the Greater Philadelphia area.



For more information, please visit http://www.albertscafe.com/.