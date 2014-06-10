Albert's Café Offering Their Catering Halls for Wedding Receptions This Summer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- With wedding season in full effect, many summer weddings are putting the finishes touches on their invitations and finding the ultimate banquet or catering hall to host their reception. Weddings are something every couple dreams of, and the reception is what every guest will take away with them, so couples yearn to make it memorable. In a prime location, Albert’s Café is pleased to announce they are now offering their catering halls for wedding receptions this summer.



As all couples have different styles and personalities, Albert’s Café features a number of separate rooms that are ideal to serve as a wedding reception hall in Bucks County. Each room—four in total—has a unique ambiance and décor that will make the wedding stand out. The professionals will take care of all aspects of the function, from set up to catering guests, providing décor and entertainment, as well as clean up when the party has come to an end. The look of each room can be customized to meet specific demands and make wishes come true.



Their packages are highly affordable, as four hour receptions cost just $60 per person. As the ceremony concludes and the party makes its way to one of the premier catering halls near Montgomery County for the reception, guests will be treated with trays of Hors d’oeuvres as the party settles in. All linens and decorations that the couple requested will be on display before arrival for complete satisfaction. Packages include an open bar, champagne toast, and a DJ to bring the party to life. To inquire on reception hall availabilities, please contact Albert’s Café today.



About Albert’s Café

Albert’s Café, located on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, is a restaurant/catering company that can host any size party or event. In the past, Albert’s Café has had experience hosting corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and other various parties and is excited to host even more parties in the future. Inside the venue, guests will find five spacious rooms that can meet any accommodations. Together, the rooms have enough space for up to 400 guests. Not only is Albert’s Café a restaurant, but it is a catering company that provides on-site and off-site catering services to many residents and businesses associated with the Greater Philadelphia area.



For more information, please visit http://www.albertscafe.com/.