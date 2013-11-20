Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Albiglutide (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Albiglutide (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new report, Albiglutide (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. The type 2 diabetes market is mature and crowded with inexpensive generics. Despite being marked by a late-stage pipeline filled with me-too drugs, this market will undergo substantial growth between 2012 and 2022, more than doubling over this period. The main drivers of growth will be the dramatic increase in disease prevalence and physicians efforts to delay disease progression and reduce the costly burden of diabetic complications through the use of combination therapies and novel branded drugs.



Albiglutide is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed by GlaxoSmithKline. Two Bristol-Myers Squibb medicines (short-acting Byetta and long-acting Bydureon), Novo Nordisk's long-acting Victoza, and Sanofis short-acting Lyxumia are marketed drugs in the same class of treatments for type 2 diabetes.



Scope



- Overview of type 2 diabetes, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Albiglutide including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Albiglutide for the top ten countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for type 2 diabetes

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Albiglutide performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Albiglutide from 2012-2022 in top ten countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146587/albiglutide-type-2-diabetes-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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