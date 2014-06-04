Albolene Weight Loss Regimen Challenged by Plexus Slim

Yorba Linda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Get lean with Plexus is slowly becoming the norm nowadays as far as weight loss options are concerned, directly challenging more established weight loss regimens such as the Albolene and Zilja weight loss systems. This side effect of Plexus Slim is a recent discovery derived from current studies among type 2 diabetic patients.



Albolene weight loss found its way to popularity as a cleanser and makeup remover which is applied directly on the layer of skin which the customer would like to become slimmer. Zilja, on the other hand is more directly affected among the two, given its nature as a dietary supplement, similar to that of Plexus Slim.



The main advantage that Plexus has over the Zilja weight loss systems is that it is also marketed as a regulator of blood sugar levels, which means that it already has a captive audience through type 2 diabetics who are attempting to lose weight. In effect, this development poses a direct threat to Zilja, given the blood sugar regulatory capabilities of Plexus, which is a big plus.



About Plexus

Plexus has been in the forefront of health solutions for women, starting with health products which cater to women’s mammary glands. It is only later when the company has decided to try out other formulas for various ailments which include type 2 diabetes. Plexus Slim was originally marketed as a blood sugar regulator before research findings have shown that it could actually induce weight loss as well. Since then, the focus of the advertising campaign for the product has highlighted its weight loss properties instead of its original anti-diabetic marketing slant. For more information, visit their website at http://www.getleanwithplexus.com.



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Freya Gibbs

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Phone: 070 5156 6944