Albright Technologies, the Leader in Medical Silicone Molding, Appoints New President

Like many small companies, Albright was started in a garage with only a few employees. Over the last 18 years Albright has grown into a successful company with 15 employees, a clean room, machine shop and molding room. The company began with the original focus of medical plastic prototyping. However, the world of medical device manufacturing continued to evolve with medical researchers looking for products to better suit the human body. So in 2005, Albright made a strategic decision to transition from plastic to silicone, a more bio-inert material.



Bob Waitt has been with the company for 12 years and has served as the VP of Business Development since 2008. He started with the company in 2000, then received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Boston University in 2006 and has since been concentrating on helping Albright expand, evolve and become a leader in the silicone molding industry.



“Bob Waitt has been my partner for the last 5 years and has had an integral role in growing the company into what it is today; I am happy now to be turning the company over to him,” said Comeau. “Bob started with the company in 2000, and has had many positions over his years at Albright allowing him to learn all aspects of the company. I have great confidence that he will continue to move Albright forward and keep it growing to its full potential.”



About Albright Technologies

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Leominster, MA, USA, Albright Technologies specializes in manufacturing prototype and low volume production silicone components for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Military and Consumer Goods applications. Albright Technologies has extensive silicone molding experience and can provide silicone material selection, prototyping and design for manufacturability and scalable molding methods. Albright Technologies has created a free silicone design manual that has been downloaded over 10,000 times. For more information about Albright Technologies, contact Bob Waitt at 978-466-5870 or info@albright1.com. To receive an online quote, request samples or download the newly revised Silicone Molding Design Manual, visit http://www.albright1.com.



