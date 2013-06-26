Album Launch: "Blinking and Breathing" by Simon & the Bande À Part

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Cape-Town’s masters of introspective folk rock, the Simon van Gend Band have a new name and a new album. “Blinking and Breathing” by Simon & The Bande À Part is a selection of 12 of the best songs to have emerged from the nocturnal ramblings of Simon’s troubled soul since the release of the album “Guest of my Feelings”. Simon, on acoustic guitar and vocals, is backed by the imaginatively understated rhythms of drummer Ross Campbell (Urban Creep, Benguela, Fetish) and bassist Eric Michot (Colourfields, MR KITO).



Soon after completing their last album, the band encountered a recording of Australian act Angus and Julia Stone’s “Chocolates and Cigarettes” and were so impressed by the production that they decided to contact the producer, Ian Pritchett (also producer and sometimes bassist with The Beautiful Girls). Ian loved the songs and agreed to come over and record the new album. With the support of Dubai-based Jump Media, the songs were recorded at Cape Town’s SAE Institute studios. The recording sessions featured local musicians Brendon Bussy (mandolin), Dave Ferguson (harmonica), Ross McDonald (trombone and horn arrangements), Lee Thompson (trumpet), Gene Kierman (aka Miss Texas 1977, french horn) and Argentinian Gustavo Fasani (bandoneon). Tracks were also sent to London for overdubs by legendary ex-Durbanite Chris Letcher (synth woodwinds, brass, organ, etc.)



The launch will be happening on Sunday 30th June 2013 at the Deer Park Café, in Cape Town, and will feature musicians used in the studio sessions.



