Albumin Market report offers an in-depth analysis of various factors promoting and demoting the growth of the market during the mentioned forecast period. The information provided in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The global albumin market is likely to gain traction from the rising usage of recombinant DNA technology to safely produce significant proteins and other components in the laboratory setting. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, "Albumin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Human Serum Albumin (HSA), Recombinant Albumin, and Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA)), By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Research) By End User (Hospital & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The study further states that the albumin market size was USD 4.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The report covers:
Global Albumin Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Leading Players operating in the Albumin Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Kedrion S.p.A
Octapharma AG
Biotest AG
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
CSL Limited
Merck KGaA
Grifols, S.A
Seracare Life Sciences
Novozymes
Other prominent players
Segment-
Therapeutic Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Prevalence of Hypovolemia
Based on application, the market is grouped into diagnostics, research, and therapeutics. Amongst these, the therapeutics segment held 66.4% albumin market share in 2018. This segment is likely to remain in the dominant position throughout the forecast period stoked by the increasing prevalence of hypovolemia and other similar disorders. Therefore, the sales of drugs for treating these disorders are also rising. Companies, such as CSL Limited and Takeda are the major contributors to growth of this segment by developing innovative plasma-derived products. Several pharmaceutical, as well as biotechnology companies are also investing huge sums in research and development activities to unveil new therapeutic products.
Regional Analysis-
Increasing Sales of Drugs in China to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific generated USD 2.39 billion in 2018 in terms of albumin market revenue. This growth is mainly attributable to the expansion of plasma fractionation facilities, as well as increasing sale of drugs in China. The country is considered to house the largest market because it has imposed high prices on its products. In North America and Europe, the market is likely to experience a comparatively lower CAGR fueled by the availability of drugs and the existence of unique healthcare facilities.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
New Product Launch
Pipeline Analysis
Overview: Trends in Albumin Market
Prevalence of Related Disorders - By Key Countries
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
Global Albumin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Human Serum Albumin
Recombinant Albumin
Bovine Serum Albumin
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Therapeutics
Diagnostics
Research
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Hospital & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
Research Institutes
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Albumin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Human Serum Albumin
Recombinant Albumin
Bovine Serum Albumin
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Therapeutics
Diagnostics
Research
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Hospital & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
Research Institutes
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
S.
Canada
