Albuquerque Bail Bonds: First to Offer 0 Down OAC

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Albuquerque Bail Bonds company, New Mexico Bonding LLC, has announced their latest offering, which includes zero down bonding on approved credit. The service is the first of its kind in the New Mexico bail bonds industry, and the only 0 down bail in the state.



"Look, nobody plans to go to jail! So people don't have all kinds of money kicking around to pay their bail when they get arrested for one reason or another." says company Manager Angela Aranda, "We can also provide free jail and court info 24/7, and we are also licensed to do nationwide bail bonds."



Circumstance, and not financial convenience dictate when one ends up in jail. With the economy the way it is, most Americans do not have the cash on hand to post their bail, which is why New Mexico bonding LLC created its 0 down bail service. The company launched the service in response to the calls they would get from people with no money to put down, and saw an opening in the market to help more people stay out of jail.



"Got a warrant, don't go to jail call us first!" says Aranda who continues, "Cuz jail sucks."



New Mexico Bonding LLC, is a leading licensed New Mexico bail bonds company. Priding itself in providing the fastest most reliable ABQ bail Bonds services. The team at New Mexico Bonding is a leader in their field. They are the first and currently only company in New Mexico offering 0 down bail. The company markets itself under the slogan, got a warrant, don't go to jail, call us first! Cuz jail sucks.



For more information, please contact:



Angela Aranda, Manager

New Mexico Bonding

721 5th Street Northwest

Albuquerque, NM 871202

T: 1-505-243-5245

NMBONDING@GMAIL.COM

http://www.nmbonding.com/