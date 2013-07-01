Albuquerque Physician Welcomes AMA's Declaration That Obesity Is a Disease

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Albuquerque weight loss expert Dr. Mark Holland MD predicts that the American Medical Association’s recent decision to declare obesity a disease will usher in a new era of hope for obese Americans. Dr. Holland has specialized in the medical treatment of obesity (called “bariatric medicine”) since 1991. “Back then” says Dr. Holland, “doctors such as me were viewed by a lot of people as quacks. But thing is that medical treatments for obesity really do work. People lose weight. And they get healthier.”



Dr. Holland noted that with the addition of two new diet drugs called Belviq and Qsymia the prospects for obese Americans have only gotten brighter. “We still don’t have a magic bullet for weight loss” he said, “but little by little we are getting better and better at treating this illness.” He predicts that because of the AMA’s decision to call obesity a disease “the pace of change will accelerate dramatically.” Dr. Holland indicated that within ten years, obesity treatment may be as routine and accepted as blood pressure management is today. “It’s a no-brainer” he said. “Obesity is harming more American than perhaps even tobacco.”



