Alchemical Elixirs Tells About the Discovery of Ormus and Explains the Benefits

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Since the beginning of time, people have been concerned about their health and were continuously searching for natural remedies to increase their chances of living a longer life. Back in 1975, David Hudson, an Arizona farmer, discovered Ormus.



Ormus, also referred to as white powder gold and Ormes really captured the attention of this farmer. He came across it when he found some strange looking material laying in his soil – material he had never seen before. He picked the material out and let it dry in the sun so that he could take a closer look at it. The next day, the stuff exploded in a big flash of light … then it disappeared. However, when he dried the material out, without sunlight, it didn’t disappear.



After having the material analyzed by a professor at New York’s Cornell University, they discovered the material contained silver, gold, iron and aluminium. However, it was a bit odd, because the silver and gold did not dissolve in fluid and the aluminium and iron didn’t dissolve in various acids. Mr. Hudson had the material analyzed by a variety of institutions.



Exactly what is Ormus? Ormus is life energy. It is a counterweight to the death energy that humans are exposed to on a daily basis by drinking water, eating foods, breathing the air and taking medicines. The negative energy is responsible for keeping us sick.



The known Ormus elements are:



- Nickel

- Cobalt

- uthenium

- Copper

- Palladium

- Silver

- mium

- Platinum

- Iridium

- Mercury

- Gold



Monoatomic Gold, Ormus Gold and/or White Powder Gold, whatever the user chooses to call the elixir has many benefits attached to it. Alchemical Elixirs is well known for producing Ormus – they use Organic Alchemy when creating the “material.” They create their products for Herbalists, Naturopaths and all types of Ayurvedic and Alternative Health Practitioners around the world.



The benefits of Ormus Include:



- Creates Happiness

- Increases Psychic Ability

- Increases Health and Longevity



Ormus is also great for detoxifying the human body and individuals can buy ormus here.



About Alchemical Elixirs

Alchemical Elixirs create Monoatomic Gold, also known as Ormus Gold organically. Their products are for Naturopaths, Herbalists and anyone else who is interested in the benefits the “material” has to offer.



Company Contact : Laverne

Company Email: sales@alchemicalelixirs.com

Company Phone : 1-360-4460288