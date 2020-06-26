Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025–Unilever, Hartmann Group, Godrej Group, the Himalaya Drug Company

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The global demand for alcohol based hand sanitizers is projected to rise at the end of the forecast period with a stable market size of US$ 8.0 billion. Alcohol based hand sanitizer is a liquid used to reduce infectious agents present on the hands and palm. There are various forms of alcohol-based hand sanitizers available on the market, such as gel sanitizers, foam sanitizers, spray sanitizers and wipes. Alcohol based hand sanitizers are widely used by restaurants, hospitals, households, educational institutions, movie theatres, shopping malls, etc. The growing safety concerns regarding public health have raised the demand among these users for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Therefore, the expansion of the aforementioned end-use industries is expected to create new opportunities for the alcohol-based hand sanitizer industry. The market is projected to expand in the next five years with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 48 per cent. Traditionally, using soap and water, the hands were washed and sanitized, but they were found to be minimal because the world faced no illness uproar. But the world has faced a line of pandemics over the last few years, such as bird flu, H1N1 Swine flu, influenza and the most recent COVID-19 disease. Those diseases have threatened many lives around the world's nations. WHO has counseled people across the globe to wash hands and maintain effective hygiene to overcome the spread of these diseases. To prevent such diseases by hand-to-hand transmission, WHO also gave the formulations for hand rubbing, and also mentioned the standard procedure for manufacturing the hand sanitizers.



Improving standards for daily comforts, growing health expenditure, developing interest in hand cleanliness, and ideal assistance from organizations such as FDA and WHO towards sanitation requirements has increased the demand for hand sanitizer in this area. Rising need for such products is boosting the hand sanitizer market worldwide because of several communicable diseases like coronavirus. In addition, the launch of natural and organic ingredients by personal care players in the manufacture of hand sanitizers will attract customers and thus propel the growth of the market for hand sanitizers. Countries with COVID-19 skyrocketing cases face a huge public health crisis. COVID-19, a respiratory disease, communicates rapidly in the immediate environment from person to person by contact with contaminated surfaces or sick person. This has exacerbated the need for disinfection, propelling market demand for hand sanitizers. Given the present conditions, the use of personal hygiene products has been strongly stressed by government health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the WHO.



The global alcohol based hand sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into liquid, gel, foam and others. On the basis of sales channel, the global alcohol based hand sanitizer market is segmented into retail, online platform. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global alcohol based hand sanitizer market include Unilever, Hartmann Group, Godrej Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Ecolab, PZ Cussons, ITC Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group, 3M, GOJO Industries, Kutol and Vi-Jon among others.



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



